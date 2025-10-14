Maruti Suzuki slashes prices of entry-level cars: Check top models

Maruti Suzuki has dropped prices on its entry-level cars starting September 22, 2025, after a GST cut lowered tax rates from 28% to 18%. This move aims to make new cars more accessible for first-time buyers.

Top models and their price drops The S-Presso now starts at ₹3.49L after a ₹1.29L price drop—the biggest cut among the lineup.

The Alto K10 is down by ₹1.07L to ₹3.69L, while Celerio and Wagon-R also see significant reductions, now priced at ₹4.69L and ₹4.98L, respectively.

For the Ignis, the GST price cut is in the range of ₹49,900 to ₹70,000.

Over 4 lakh bookings in just 4 weeks With these lower prices, Maruti has seen a surge—over four lakh bookings and 2.5 lakh cars sold in just four weeks.

Sales share for these models jumped from 16.7% to 21.5%, mostly driven by first-time car owners upgrading from two-wheelers.