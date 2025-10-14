MINI launches JCW Countryman ALL4 in India at ₹65L
What's the story
British automaker MINI has launched its all-new John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman ALL4 in India. The performance-oriented SUV is priced at ₹64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered version of the current-generation Countryman to be introduced in India. The electric variant, known as the Countryman Electric, was launched here in July 2024.
Design details
The SUV flaunts a bold octagonal grille and motorsport-inspired seats
The new Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 sports a bold octagonal grille, a black-red-white JCW badge, and eye-catching Chili Red roof accents. The interior is equally striking with motorsport-inspired red-and-black sports seats and a dashboard made from recycled polyester textile. Despite its compact proportions, the SUV offers an impressive luggage capacity of up to 1,450-liter.
Tech specs
It is powered by a 300hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine
The Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that delivers 300hp and 400Nm of torque. The vehicle can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds, with a top speed of 250km/h. It also features an all-wheel-drive system for improved stability on highways and better traction on rough surfaces, along with aerodynamically optimized wheels for enhanced handling and grip.
Safety specs
The vehicle features a round OLED display on the dashboard
The Mini JCW Countryman ALL4 comes with a round OLED display on the dashboard for infotainment, ambient lighting controls, and MINI Experience Modes. It also has a built-in voice assistant and toggle switches to maintain brand identity. For safety, it gets 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras as part of the Driving Assistant Professional package. The car supports Level 2 partially automated driving with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping functions.