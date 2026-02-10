Baidu's driverless taxis hit the streets of Dubai

Dubai just rolled out Baidu's RT6 self-driving taxis, with the Crown Prince himself catching a ride to the World Governments Summit. These futuristic cabs start public service soon, aiming to make getting around Dubai way more hands-free.

RT6 taxis will cover a quarter of all trips Public rollout is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The city plans to ramp up to over 1,000 of these in the coming years—hoping driverless rides will cover a quarter of all trips.

Each taxi is packed with over 40 sensors Each RT6 is packed with over 40 sensors—think LiDAR, radars, and cameras—all working together so the car can "see" and react in real time.

Baidu's AI uses live data and smart maps for safe city driving.