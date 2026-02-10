Baidu's driverless taxis hit the streets of Dubai
Dubai just rolled out Baidu's RT6 self-driving taxis, with the Crown Prince himself catching a ride to the World Governments Summit.
These futuristic cabs start public service soon, aiming to make getting around Dubai way more hands-free.
RT6 taxis will cover a quarter of all trips
Public rollout is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
The city plans to ramp up to over 1,000 of these in the coming years—hoping driverless rides will cover a quarter of all trips.
Each taxi is packed with over 40 sensors
Each RT6 is packed with over 40 sensors—think LiDAR, radars, and cameras—all working together so the car can "see" and react in real time.
Baidu's AI uses live data and smart maps for safe city driving.
Baidu Apollo Go has already clocked over 150 million kilometers
Baidu Apollo Go has already clocked over 150 million kilometers worldwide with its autonomous fleet.
In Dubai, their team at Science Park keeps an eye on every taxi—handling updates and safety checks behind the scenes.