Bajaj Auto posts 28% August sales rise to 5.36L units
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Bajaj Auto just had a standout August, with total sales jumping 28% to 5.36 lakh units compared to last year.
The boost came from strong demand for both bikes and commercial vehicles, and exports really took off, up by 51%.
If you're into numbers, that's a pretty solid win for the company.
Bajaj Auto 2 wheeler sales 4.44L
Two-wheeler sales rose by 30%, reaching 4.44 lakh units, thanks to big gains in exports (up 53%) and steady domestic demand (up 10%).
Commercial vehicle sales also grew by 22%, with exports up 39%.
Bajaj's momentum isn't slowing down: from April to August, total sales climbed another 29%, showing the brand is on a roll both in India and abroad.