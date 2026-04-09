Bajaj brings back Pulsar 180 to India at ₹1.22L
Bajaj has brought the Pulsar 180 back to India at ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), slotting it neatly between the Pulsar 150 and 220F.
It now packs a 178.6 cc engine with 17hp and 15 Nm of torque, plus fresh upgrades like an LED headlight and a negative-LCD dash, just like its smaller sibling.
Pulsar 180 features ABS tubeless tires
The new Pulsar 180 costs ₹12,000 more than the Pulsar 150 but still undercuts its main rival, the TVS Apache RTR 180, by ₹4,000.
You get ABS with disk brakes front (280mm) and rear (230mm), tubeless tires on sporty 17-inch wheels, a generous 15-liter fuel tank, and a practical ground clearance of 165mm.
There's just one variant but five color options: black-gold, black-blue, black-grey, black-red, or white, so you can pick your vibe without sacrificing performance.