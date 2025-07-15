Next Article
Bajaj discontinues Pulsar N150 due to poor sales
Bajaj has pulled the plug on the Pulsar N150, just a couple of years after its launch.
The bike was meant to shake up the sub-200cc segment with a sportier look and replace the older P150, but it never really caught on with buyers.
Why the N150 never took off
Despite its 149cc engine, single-channel ABS, and a tempting ₹1.18 lakh price tag (even cheaper than its sibling N160), the N150 struggled to stand out.
With sales lagging, Bajaj is now shifting focus to the more powerful Pulsar N160, hoping it'll better match what young riders want in a sporty commuter bike.