Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets a safety boost and fresh look at ₹1.28 lakh

Classic vibes, same engine, still value for money

The Pulsar 220F keeps its signature design from way back in 2007, plus a Bluetooth LCD dashboard (though still no gear-position indicator).

You'll get either Eurogrip or MRF tires depending on what's available.

Under the hood, nothing's changed: it runs on the same reliable 220cc engine with 20.4hp and a five-speed gearbox—still delivering solid performance for the price.