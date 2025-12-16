Next Article
Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets a safety boost and fresh look at ₹1.28 lakh
Auto
Bajaj just dropped the updated Pulsar 220F in India, now with dual-channel ABS for better braking and peace of mind.
Priced at ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it also sports new graphics and two cool color options—black with gold accents or orange with green.
Classic vibes, same engine, still value for money
The Pulsar 220F keeps its signature design from way back in 2007, plus a Bluetooth LCD dashboard (though still no gear-position indicator).
You'll get either Eurogrip or MRF tires depending on what's available.
Under the hood, nothing's changed: it runs on the same reliable 220cc engine with 20.4hp and a five-speed gearbox—still delivering solid performance for the price.