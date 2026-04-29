Bajaj refreshes Chetak lineup with faster speeds and unchanged prices
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Bajaj has refreshed its Chetak electric scooter lineup with faster speeds and cool new features, all while keeping prices the same.
The entry-level C2501 now starts at ₹89,500, the mid-range C3001 at ₹99,500, and the C35 range goes up to ₹1.34 lakh.
Bajaj Chetak gains Google Maps
Top speeds are up: C3501 and C3502 can now hit 80 kph, while the C3001 and C3503 reach 70 kph. Even the base model gets a bump to 60 kph.
The higher-end models add handy features like built-in Google Maps navigation via the app, ride modes and hill-hold assist are now standard on the C35 and C30 series, plus faster charging on the C3001 (just under 3 hours for an 80% charge).
Over-the-air software updates are now available on select models too.