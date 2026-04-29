Bajaj refreshes Chetak lineup with faster speeds and unchanged prices

Bajaj Chetak gains Google Maps

Top speeds are up: C3501 and C3502 can now hit 80 kph, while the C3001 and C3503 reach 70 kph. Even the base model gets a bump to 60 kph.

The higher-end models add handy features like built-in Google Maps navigation via the app, ride modes and hill-hold assist are now standard on the C35 and C30 series, plus faster charging on the C3001 (just under 3 hours for an 80% charge).

Over-the-air software updates are now available on select models too.