Belgian e-bike maker Cowboy secures funding amid VanMoof comparisons
E-bike maker Cowboy, based in Brussels, just locked in fresh funding to stay on track after a tough stretch of delayed deliveries and unhappy customers.
The new cash comes from Rebirth Group Holding and gives Cowboy some breathing room as it works through challenges—especially since people have been comparing its struggles to VanMoof's recent troubles with debt.
Moving assembly operations to speed up deliveries
Cowboy's assembly operations are now being handled by Re-cycles (part of Rebirth Group), moving things from Hungary to hopefully speed up deliveries and improve customer service.
They're also dealing with a pricey Cruiser ST recall after supplier issues.
Looking ahead, Cowboy says it's focused on fixing complaints and getting bikes out by year-end, with an update promised for September.