Belgian e-bike maker Cowboy secures funding amid VanMoof comparisons Auto Aug 14, 2025

E-bike maker Cowboy, based in Brussels, just locked in fresh funding to stay on track after a tough stretch of delayed deliveries and unhappy customers.

The new cash comes from Rebirth Group Holding and gives Cowboy some breathing room as it works through challenges—especially since people have been comparing its struggles to VanMoof's recent troubles with debt.