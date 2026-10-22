Benelli unveils new motorcycles in India, starting at ₹7.2L
What's the story
Benelli has launched its latest TRK 552 and TRK 552X adventure-touring motorcycles in India, starting at ₹7.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new models are an upgrade over the existing TRK range, with improvements in performance, comfort, technology, and versatility. Vikas Jhabakh, MD of Benelli India, said these bikes are designed to give riders the freedom to explore further on highways or off-road trails.
Engine details
Both models draw power from a 554cc parallel-twin engine
The new TRK 552 and TRK 552X are powered by a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a displacement of 554cc.
The engine generates a power output of 52hp at 8,500rpm and torque of up to 49Nm at 6,500rpm.
Both bikes come with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch for smooth gear transitions.
Design elements
Bikes come equipped with heated grips and seats
The TRK 552 and TRK 552X feature a steel trellis frame with an aluminum swingarm for durability.
The suspension system includes 50mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload for a comfortable ride.
Both models also come with dual-channel ABS, heated grips, heated seats, redesigned padded seats, adjustable handlebars, new hand guards, a USB charging port, and LED lighting.
Information
Feature a navigation system with route planning
The new models come with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, navigation, and smartphone integration. The navigation system offers route planning, turn-by-turn directions, offline navigation, and trackback functionality. A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is also standard on both variants for added safety during rides.
Performance specs
TRK 552 and TRK 552X are available in multiple colors
The TRK 552 is designed for paved roads and long-distance touring, while the TRK 552X caters to off-road enthusiasts.
Both models have a kerb weight of 235kg and a claimed top speed of 168km/h.
The TRK 552 comes with Black and White color options while the TRK 552X offers Green and White shades. A Limited Edition variant of the latter is also available in Yellow color.