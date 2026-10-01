Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah hammers his 34th ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan impressed against Bangladesh in the last round-robin match of the ODI tri-series. The game was also part of a tournament involving Zimbabwe. The Bangladeshi side was bundled out for just 160 runs. Parvez Hossain Emon starred with a knock of 70. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan claimed a four-fer. In response, Afghanistan sealed a seven-wicket win. Rahmat Shah scored 67* off 90 balls.
Chase details
Afghanistan chase down target with ease
Chasing a target of 161, Afghanistan lost a couple of wickets early on. However, Ibrahim Zadran and Shah steadied the innings with a 56-run stand for the 3rd wicket.
Shah remained unbeaten on 67 as Afghanistan chased down the target with ease in just 35.3 overs.
Notably, he was also part of a 66-run stand off 93 balls alongside Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored an unbeaten 36.
Runs
5th fifty for Shah versus Bangladesh
Shah's 67* was laced with five fours. In 134 matches, Shah now owns 4,374 runs at 36.14. He clocked his 34th ODI fifty (100s: 6).
In 20 matches versus Bangladesh, Shah has scored 524 runs at 29.11. He recorded his 5th fifty, as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, in 79 neutral venue matches, Shah now owns 2,454 runs at 34.56. He clocked his 20th fifty (100s: 3).
Overall in List A cricket, Shah has amassed 7,139 runs at 39-plus from 205 matches (50s: 52, 100s: 12).