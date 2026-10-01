Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah hammers his 34th ODI half-century: Key stats

Chasing a target of 161, Afghanistan lost a couple of wickets early on. However, Ibrahim Zadran and Shah steadied the innings with a 56-run stand for the 3rd wicket.

Shah remained unbeaten on 67 as Afghanistan chased down the target with ease in just 35.3 overs.

Notably, he was also part of a 66-run stand off 93 balls alongside Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored an unbeaten 36.