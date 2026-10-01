Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach ODI Tri-Series final: Key stats

Yamin Ahmadzai and Azmatullah Omarzai shone for Afghanistan.

Ahmadzai struck twice in his second delivery while Omarzai took two wickets in the seventh over.

Ahmadzai, who was one of the two changes for Afghanistan in this match, struck with his second ball.

He had Tanzid Hasan caught behind for 1 before dismissing Soumya Sarkar on the very next delivery.

Omarzai then joined the party, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy in quick succession to leave Bangladesh reeling at 28/4 within seven overs.