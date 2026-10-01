Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach ODI Tri-Series final: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan have made it to the final of the ongoing 2026 ODI Tri-Series by defeating Bangladesh in their last round-robin match. The Bangladeshi side was bundled out for just 160 runs. Parvez Hossain Emon starred with a knock of 70. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan claimed a four-fer. In response, Afghanistan sealed a seven-wicket win. Rahmat Shah scored 67* off 90 balls. Here's more.
Bowling prowess
Ahmadzai, Omarzai dent Bangladesh early on
Yamin Ahmadzai and Azmatullah Omarzai shone for Afghanistan.
Ahmadzai struck twice in his second delivery while Omarzai took two wickets in the seventh over.
Ahmadzai, who was one of the two changes for Afghanistan in this match, struck with his second ball.
He had Tanzid Hasan caught behind for 1 before dismissing Soumya Sarkar on the very next delivery.
Omarzai then joined the party, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy in quick succession to leave Bangladesh reeling at 28/4 within seven overs.
Spin strategy
Rashid's 4-fer helps Afghanistan
Despite the early blows, Bangladesh managed to put up a 93-run fifth-wicket partnership between Emon and opener Saif Hassan.
However, Afghanistan's experienced spinners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid brought an end to their resistance.
Rashid, in particular, was lethal with his bowling as he picked four wickets in quick succession to help bundle out Bangladesh for just 160 runs.
Chase success
Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah guide Afghanistan home
In response to Bangladesh's total, Afghanistan lost a couple of early wickets within the first seven overs (39/2).
But Ibrahim Zadran and Shah steadied the ship with a stand worth 56 off 78 balls.
Shah remained unbeaten on 67, guiding his side home with ease. He put on another 66*-run stand alongside Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored 36*.
This win not only secured Afghanistan's place in the final but also maintained their unbeaten streak in this tournament.
Emon
Emon clocks his 2nd ODI fifty
Emon's 70 had 5 fours and 2 sixes. 24-year-old Emon clocked only his 2nd ODI fifty in what was his 4th appearance.
In 4 matches, he has amassed 178 runs at an average of 44.5. His only other fifty has come against Sri Lanka.
As per Cricinfo, Emon now owns 20 fifties in List A cricket (100s: 7). He has scored 3,256 runs.
Rashid
8th four-fer in ODIs for Rashid
Before this spell of 4/31, Rashid picked 4/17 versus Zimbabwe in the ongoing series.
Rashid clocked his 8th four-fer in ODIs. He also owns 7 five-wicket hauls.
In 125 matches, Rashid has amassed 234 wickets at 18.97.
As per Cricinfo, Rashid has recorded an impressive 39 wickets against Bangladesh from 20 matches at 18.5.
He clocked his maiden four-fer (5w: 1).
Information
Key numbers for Omarzai and Ahmadzai
Omarzai bowled 7 overs and claimed 2/27. Playing his 50th match for Afghanistan in ODIs, Omarzai owns 54 scalps at 28.07. Meanwhile, Ahmadzai bagged 2/21 from six overs. He has 15 scalps across 12 ODIs for the Afghans at 28.73.
Shah
Shah slams his 34th ODI fifty
Shah's 67* was laced with five fours.
In 134 matches, Shah now owns 4,374 runs at 36.14. He clocked his 34th ODI fifty (100s: 6).
In 20 matches versus Bangladesh, Shah has picked up 524 runs at 29.11. He recorded his 5th fifty.
Meanwhile, in 79 neutral venue matches, Shah now owns 2,454 runs at 34.56.
He clocked his 20th fifty (100s: 3).
Overall in List A cricket, Shah has amassed 7,139 runs at 39-plus from 205 matches (50s: 52, 100s: 12).
Information
Zadran and Shahidi score useful runs for AFG
Zadran smashed a 48-ball 34. In 48 matches, he owns 2,234 runs at 49.64. Meanwhile, Shahidi now has 2,745 runs from 102 matches at 34.31. He smashed four fours in his knock of 36*.
Do you know?
Taskin Ahmed claims 2/36
Taskin Ahmed claimed 2/36 from 8 overs. He also delivered 2 maidens. He now owns 142 scalps for Bangladesh at 28.50. Mustafizur Rahman was the only other wicket-taker. He claimed 1/32 from six overs (1 maiden).