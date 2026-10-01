Resilience can also be making good decisions: Marco Jansen
What's the story
South African cricketer Marco Jansen has emphasized the importance of resilience in Test cricket. After his stellar performance in the St George's Park Test, where he scored 85 runs off 100 balls and took five wickets for 33 runs in the match's 2nd innings, Jansen spoke about how resilience is not just about being under pressure but also making good decisions. "Resilience isn't always if your back's against the wall. Resilience can also be making good decisions and just sticking to a plan," said Jansen to reporters after Day 4.
Resilience defined
'Resilience tests every aspect of your character'
Jansen further elaborated on his view of resilience in Test cricket, saying it tests every aspect of a player's character.
He stressed the need to have an attitude that no matter what happens, one should be ready to "come back again and again."
This mindset is especially important for players like him who have faced challenges in their careers but are determined to keep fighting.
Batting resilience
Jansen played a crucial hand in the Test
Jansen played a key role in South Africa's batting comeback after a poor start in the Test. He and Temba Bavuma turned the tide for their team with a solid partnership.
"We knew we were going to have to bat well and get a decent score. At one stage, we thought 250 was going to be a good score," Jansen said, adding that they just capitalized on the opportunity presented by Australia's bowling attack.
Strategy
I might not be the most technically sound batter: Jansen
Jansen, who has five Test fifties under his belt, is seen as a genuine all-rounder.
He spoke about his mental approach to batting, saying he might not be the most technically sound batter but trusts his hands.
"If I think in a positive way, I'm already giving myself the best chance to execute whatever shot I'm trying to execute," Jansen said.
He also emphasized finding a fuller length while bowling rather than just relying on bouncers.
Acknowledgment
Jansen highlights luck
While Jansen's proactive play was evident in this match, he also acknowledged that luck played a part.
"Playing an innings like that, you need a bit of luck. There was one top edge that fell in no man's land and a pull shot that went for six just over the boundary," he said.
His performance with both bat and ball has been instrumental in South Africa's improved showing compared to their previous loss by 214 runs in Durban.
85
A knock of 85 from Jansen's blade
SA were reeling at 110/6 on a tricky Gqeberha pitch when Jansen arrived to join Bavuma.
Despite the challenging circumstances, Jansen showed his flair with his attacking shots.
He thwarted the visitors with a knock of 85 from 100 balls - the second-highest individual score for SA while batting at eight or lower versus Australia in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
He hit nine sixes and three fours during his stay.
Information
Fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket
Jansen raced to his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His tally also includes 5 four-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets. Jansen is closing in on 100 wickets, having reached 98. In 23 Tests, the left-arm seamer averages under 21.