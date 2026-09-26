Bentley debuts Torcal, 1st EV, 0 to 60 in 2.8s
Bentley just dropped its first-ever electric car, the Torcal, and it's breaking records for the brand.
This sleek electric vehicle goes from 0 to 97km/h in just 2.8 seconds, making it Bentley's quickest model to date.
Revealed in July 2026 and hitting showrooms early next year, the Torcal starts at about $230,000.
Torcal top model delivers 876hp
The Torcal packs a punch with a 113-kilowatt-hour battery and 876hp in the top-end model, delivering up to 604km of range; you can charge it from 10% to 80% in only 16 minutes.
Design-wise, it blends classic Bentley vibes (think illuminated diamond grille) with modern coupe lines.
Inside, you'll find Merino wool fabric and custom speedometer animations for that extra touch of flair.
Priced just below the Lamborghini Urus, this launch marks Bentley's big leap into electric vehicles while keeping things seriously luxe.