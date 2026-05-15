Bentley launches Alpine inspired Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition via Mulliner

Hand applied light Tudor grey paint

Inside, you get saddle-leather seats with tweed accents, diamond quilting, and unique Liquid Amber wood trim with pops of Fireglow red, plus a four-seat layout designed for long road trips.

On the outside: Hand-applied Light Tudor Grey paint (yep, it takes about 60 hours), bronze styling touches, Fireglow pinstripes, and special Chalet badges.

Lead designer Hugo R. Chizlett sums it up as craftsmanship, materials, atmosphere, and quiet confidence, complete with Alpine flower embroidery and Gstaad Guy emblems for that extra touch of exclusivity.