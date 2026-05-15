Bentley launches Alpine inspired Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition via Mulliner
Bentley just dropped the super-exclusive Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition, a luxe SUV created with its custom division Mulliner and Gstaad Guy.
Inspired by cozy Alpine retreats, this ride is all about high-end comfort, subtle style, and that "quiet luxury" vibe.
Only available through Mulliner, it's based on the already plush Bentayga EWB Azure.
Hand applied light Tudor grey paint
Inside, you get saddle-leather seats with tweed accents, diamond quilting, and unique Liquid Amber wood trim with pops of Fireglow red, plus a four-seat layout designed for long road trips.
On the outside: Hand-applied Light Tudor Grey paint (yep, it takes about 60 hours), bronze styling touches, Fireglow pinstripes, and special Chalet badges.
Lead designer Hugo R. Chizlett sums it up as craftsmanship, materials, atmosphere, and quiet confidence, complete with Alpine flower embroidery and Gstaad Guy emblems for that extra touch of exclusivity.