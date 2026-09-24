Meet Torcal, Bentley's first-ever electric car
What's the story
Luxury carmaker Bentley has unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Torcal. The new model is a major addition to Bentley's lineup and will be sold alongside its existing petrol and hybrid models. It will come in two variants at launch: the standard Torcal and the sportier Torcal S. While an official confirmation is still awaited, Bentley's first EV is likely to hit Indian shores sometime next year.
Design details
Torcal looks more streamlined than traditional large SUVs
The Torcal is a five-meter-long EV with an illuminated diamond grille as its main attraction.
It has a long wheelbase and short overhangs, giving it a more streamlined look than traditional large SUVs.
The rear end of the e-SUV is equally appealing, with pronounced rear haunches and a tapered cabin for a muscular profile.
It also comes with five wheel designs, 21-inch wheels for the standard version, and 22-inch 10-twin-spoke wheels for the sportier S variant.
Interior features
It features 16-way adjustable front seats with massage functions
The interior of the Torcal is a mix of Bentley's signature design and new technology with sustainable materials.
It features a dashboard with the brand's wing-inspired theme, physical controls on the steering wheel and center console, as well as 16-way adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation, adjustable side bolsters, and massage functions.
The rear bench can seat three people and comes with power-folding functionality for added convenience.
Tech specs
The EV has curved OLED screens and facial recognition
The Torcal also comes with curved OLED screens, facial recognition, and a mobile-device key.
It has an augmented-reality head-up display and a flagship Naim setup with 28 speakers, 1,780W power output, Dolby Atmos support, and seat-mounted shakers.
The dashboard continues the brand's wing-inspired design while offering a switchable Frosted Diamond glass sunroof as well as two audio systems for an enhanced driving experience.
Performance specs
It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.4s
The Torcal EV packs a dual-motor electric powertrain with permanent-magnet synchronous motors. The battery has a net capacity of 113kWh and runs on an 800V electrical architecture.
In its standard guise, the Torcal produces 810hp and 1,194Nm. It can go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds while reaching a top speed of up to 250km/h.
The sportier variant boosts power to an impressive 876hp when Launch Control is activated for even better performance on the road.
Charging capabilities
The Torcal has a WLTP range of up to 600km
The newly unveiled Bentley Torcal EV has a claimed WLTP range of up to 600km.
The Torcal can also charge from 10% to 80% in just 16 minutes using a powerful 400 kW charger.
Under ideal charging conditions, the company claims that around 161km of range can be added in just seven minutes.