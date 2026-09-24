Meet Torcal, Bentley's first-ever electric car

The Torcal is a five-meter-long EV with an illuminated diamond grille as its main attraction.

It has a long wheelbase and short overhangs, giving it a more streamlined look than traditional large SUVs.

The rear end of the e-SUV is equally appealing, with pronounced rear haunches and a tapered cabin for a muscular profile.

It also comes with five wheel designs, 21-inch wheels for the standard version, and 22-inch 10-twin-spoke wheels for the sportier S variant.