Bentley unveils experimental EXP 15 concept

Check out the 3-seat layout

Inside, you'll find the driver's seat on the right and two staggered passenger seats—a cool throwback to old-school designs.

The cabin blends digital screens with tactile controls made from British textiles for that signature Bentley feel.

With no combustion engine up front, there's extra storage space (complete with digital art lighting), plus quirky add-ons like a custom dog bed and picnic chairs built into the tailgate—showing Bentley wants this EV to fit modern lifestyles.