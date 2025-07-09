Bentley unveils experimental EXP 15 concept
Bentley just dropped the EXP 15 concept, giving us a sneak peek at its first-ever electric car coming in 2026.
The design mixes fresh, experimental vibes with nods to Bentley's classic "Blue Train" from 1930.
Expect some bold choices, like a three-seat setup and doors arranged in an unconventional way.
Check out the 3-seat layout
Inside, you'll find the driver's seat on the right and two staggered passenger seats—a cool throwback to old-school designs.
The cabin blends digital screens with tactile controls made from British textiles for that signature Bentley feel.
With no combustion engine up front, there's extra storage space (complete with digital art lighting), plus quirky add-ons like a custom dog bed and picnic chairs built into the tailgate—showing Bentley wants this EV to fit modern lifestyles.