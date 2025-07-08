Next Article
Hyundai and IIT Madras launch Hydrogen Innovation Centre
Hyundai Motor India and IIT Madras unveiled the design of the HTWO Innovation Center at IIT's Discovery Campus in Chennai.
This new 65,000 sq. ft. facility is packed with advanced labs for research and testing on hydrogen tech—think electrolysers and fuel cells—all aimed at making cleaner energy a reality.
Center aims to boost hydrogen research
Backed by a ₹100 crore investment (with the total project cost at ₹180 crore), this center is part of Hyundai's bigger push for sustainable mobility.
They're not just talking about green tech—they've already built the world's first mass-produced fuel cell electric car, and now they want to boost hydrogen research even further with demo zones and hands-on experiments.
It's a big step toward greener transport in India.