Hyundai and IIT Madras launch Hydrogen Innovation Centre

Center aims to boost hydrogen research

Backed by a ₹100 crore investment (with the total project cost at ₹180 crore), this center is part of Hyundai's bigger push for sustainable mobility.

They're not just talking about green tech—they've already built the world's first mass-produced fuel cell electric car, and now they want to boost hydrogen research even further with demo zones and hands-on experiments.

It's a big step toward greener transport in India.