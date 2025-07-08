Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV's unprecedented success Auto Jul 08, 2025

Xiaomi's new YU7 electric SUV is off to a flying start in China, pulling in over three lakh orders within its first 72 hours on sale.

The hype was real—2.4 lakh pre-orders came in just the first 18 hours after launch, and numbers kept climbing, crossing 3.15 lakh by day three.