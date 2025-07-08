Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV's unprecedented success
Xiaomi's new YU7 electric SUV is off to a flying start in China, pulling in over three lakh orders within its first 72 hours on sale.
The hype was real—2.4 lakh pre-orders came in just the first 18 hours after launch, and numbers kept climbing, crossing 3.15 lakh by day three.
Delivery wait times stretch up to 62 weeks
With so many people eager to get their hands on the YU7, delivery wait times have stretched up to a hefty 62 weeks.
Early buyers put down a deposit of ¥20,000 (about ₹2.3 lakh) to secure their spot.
The buzz around the YU7 really shows how quickly electric vehicles are catching on in China.
Up to 830km range on a single charge
The YU7 is a five-seater premium crossover with cool features like a big 16.1-inch touchscreen and dual wireless charging pads inside.
The base model promises an impressive range of up to 830km per charge, while the Pro version offers more power with dual motors and still manages a solid range of 770km—all thanks to its hefty battery pack (96.2kWh).