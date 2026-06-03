Bentley unveils Flying Spur with single headlamp, production September 2026 Auto Jun 03, 2026

Bentley just revealed the Flying Spur, and for the first time since 1962, those classic round headlights are gone, replaced by a single, sleeker headlamp design.

The front end now matches the Continental GT's vibe with a smoother wing and integrated grille.

Production kicks off in September 2026, with deliveries rolling out to most markets later in the year.