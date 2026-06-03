Bentley unveils Flying Spur with single headlamp, production September 2026
Bentley just revealed the Flying Spur, and for the first time since 1962, those classic round headlights are gone, replaced by a single, sleeker headlamp design.
The front end now matches the Continental GT's vibe with a smoother wing and integrated grille.
Production kicks off in September 2026, with deliveries rolling out to most markets later in the year.
Flying Spur S 671hp hybrid
The Flying Spur S packs a serious punch as Bentley's most powerful Flying Spur S version yet, thanks to a hybrid setup pushing out 671hp and hitting 0 to 100km per hour in just 3.7 seconds.
You can make it your own with fresh wheel designs, bold colors like dark teal, and luxe interior options, including the Virtuoso Collection that adds champagne gold details and a premium sound system inspired by Bentley's exclusive Batur model.