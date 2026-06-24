This $25,000 EV is America's cheapest truck

Customization options

Customization options for buyers

Slate wants to give customers the option to start with a bare-bones truck and add features later. The company offers more than 200 accessories for this purpose. These include a second row of seats, stereo systems, seat covers, roof racks, light covers, key-fob clips, and wraps in over 100 colors. "Slate gives customers the freedom to buy only what they need today and personalize their vehicle as their needs change tomorrow," said Peter Faricy, Slate's recently installed CEO.