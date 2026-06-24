This $25,000 EV is America's cheapest truck
What's the story
Slate, a start-up backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced pricing for its first electric truck. The company has priced the base model of its two-seat pickup at $24,950 (excluding taxes and fees). Slate claims this makes it the "most affordable truck in America." The two-door SUV versions with a second row of seats will start at $29,950.
Innovative strategy
Slate's low-tech approach to EVs
Slate is taking a unique approach by focusing on low-cost, low-tech cars. The company is trying to fill a gap in the US auto market with its affordable electric truck. To keep costs down, Slate's base model comes with manual crank windows, tactile controls, no touchscreen, or stereo system. This way, they are avoiding the modern truck arms race and offering a more basic vehicle at a lower price point.
Customization options
Customization options for buyers
Slate wants to give customers the option to start with a bare-bones truck and add features later. The company offers more than 200 accessories for this purpose. These include a second row of seats, stereo systems, seat covers, roof racks, light covers, key-fob clips, and wraps in over 100 colors. "Slate gives customers the freedom to buy only what they need today and personalize their vehicle as their needs change tomorrow," said Peter Faricy, Slate's recently installed CEO.
Vehicle details
It has an estimated range of 330km
Slate's truck is a compact vehicle by American standards, measuring 174.6-inch long. It has an estimated range of 330km, a payload capacity of 703kg and a towing capacity of up to 907kg. The company claims that more than 180,000 people have placed $50 reservations for the vehicle. However, it's worth noting that EV reservations are not always an accurate indicator of real demand.
Market challenges
Challenges for Slate in current market conditions
Slate's launch timing could be tricky as it comes after the end of Washington's $7,500 federal tax credit for American-made EVs. The company had first unveiled its product in April 2025, when the incentives were still in place. Now, it is entering a more crowded EV market with several automakers launching cheaper models than their first EVs.