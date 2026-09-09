BGauss launches C12 MaxR electric scooter in India at ₹1.46L
Auto
BGauss just launched the C12 MaxR electric scooter in India at an introductory price of ₹1.46 lakh.
It packs a 3.8 kWh LFP battery, offering up to 178km range per charge and a top speed of over 75km/h, making it a solid pick for city rides.
C12 MaxR rated for 1.5L km
The C12 MaxR is designed to last up to 1.5 lakh km and comes with Eco, Ride, and Sport modes, plus handy features like regenerative braking, reverse gear, cruise control, and wireless charging.
You also get dual helmet storage under the seat, a pop-out umbrella holder for rainy days, and connected tech on its 5-inch display (think navigation, call alerts, and vehicle health updates) all wrapped up in a practical design with good suspension and LED lighting.