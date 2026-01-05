Bharat Taxi gains 45,000 users daily ahead of launch

Bharat Taxi, a government-supported cab-hailing service backed by the Ministry of Cooperation, is witnessing a surge in user interest across India. The platform has been seeing tens of thousands of new registrations every day over the past two days. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms and is making its presence felt among popular ride-hailing apps.

User growth Bharat Taxi's user base and app rankings The Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, recently announced that Bharat Taxi has crossed over 400,000 registered customers. The platform has been adding some 40,000-45,000 users every day for the last two days. Currently, the app ranks ninth on Google Play Store and 13th on Apple App Store while its driver-focused counterpart sits at number 20 on Play Store.

Launch details Bharat Taxi: A government-backed alternative in cab aggregation Bharat Taxi app promises police-verified drivers and a transparent approach to mobility, with an emphasis on driver empowerment. The user interface is simple and intuitive, making it easy for users to book cabs for city travel. Bharat Taxi also comes with a range of safety features like calling police, alerting saved contacts, reaching safety team, and triggering a siren from within the app.