Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors offering discounts of up to ₹3.5L

India's top three automakers: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India , and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, are offering discounts across their portfolio for April 2026. The total benefits can go up to ₹3.5 lakh depending on the model and variant. The offers come at the beginning of a new financial year after a strong FY26 for the passenger vehicle (PV) industry.

Maruti offers Nexa models get highest discounts Maruti Suzuki is offering the highest benefits on its Nexa portfolio, with discounts going up to ₹2.15 lakh. The Fronx model gets benefits up to ₹55,000, while the Grand Vitara has offers up to ₹1.07 lakh. The Invicto MPV carries the highest discount in this range. On the Arena side, mass-market models like Alto K10 and WagonR have offers of up to ₹37,500.

Hyundai discounts Hyundai's offers are limited to select cars Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹60,000 on select models to boost demand. The Grand i10 Nios and Alcazar get the highest offers at ₹60,000 each. Other models like i20 and Verna have offers up to ₹50,000 and ₹35,000 respectively. However, key volume drivers like Creta and Venue do not have any offers this month.

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Tata deals Discounts of up to ₹55,000 on Tata Motors' ICE portfolio Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹55,000 on its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio. The Curvv model comes with the highest benefits at ₹55,000, while Harrier and Safari get up to ₹45,000 each. Models like Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon have offers of up to ₹30,000. However, there are no offers on the recently launched Sierra and updated Punch this month.

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