BMW India aims for 30% EV sales by 2030
Auto
BMW India is stepping up its EV game, aiming for electric vehicles to make up around 30% of all its sales before 2030—up from the current 21% as of September this year.
This big push comes after a massive 246% spike in EV deliveries so far in 2025, thanks mainly to popular models like the iX1 and i7.
BMW's EV ecosystem in India
To help more people switch, BMW India now has over 6,000 charging points across the country and offers six electric cars plus two e-scooters.
The brand hit new highs with nearly 12,000 car sales in the first nine months of 2025—most of them SUVs.
Next up: reaching smaller cities and rolling out finance options so owning an EV feels less out of reach for young buyers who want both luxury and sustainability.