BMW India aims for 30% EV sales by 2030

BMW's EV ecosystem in India

To help more people switch, BMW India now has over 6,000 charging points across the country and offers six electric cars plus two e-scooters.

The brand hit new highs with nearly 12,000 car sales in the first nine months of 2025—most of them SUVs.

Next up: reaching smaller cities and rolling out finance options so owning an EV feels less out of reach for young buyers who want both luxury and sustainability.