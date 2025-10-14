India may extend Tesla scheme deadline as global brands stay away
India is considering giving foreign carmakers more time to join its "Tesla scheme," which cuts import duties for electric vehicles priced over $35,000.
The current deadline is October 21, 2025, but so far, no international brands have signed up.
The scheme requires a $500 million investment and local manufacturing targets, with a cap of 8,000 imported EVs per company each year for five years.
EV sales in India
Big names like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz haven't jumped in—mainly because the rules say they must hit 25% local value addition within three years.
Meanwhile, India's own EV market is booming: sales grew 17% this year to over 1.9 million vehicles. Homegrown players like Tata Motors are investing heavily thanks to government incentives.
If the deadline gets pushed back, it could finally bring in global brands and fresh investment—giving Indian drivers more choices as the country's $137 billion EV market races toward an expected $203 billion by 2030.