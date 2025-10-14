India may extend Tesla scheme deadline as global brands stay away

EV sales in India

Big names like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz haven't jumped in—mainly because the rules say they must hit 25% local value addition within three years.

Meanwhile, India's own EV market is booming: sales grew 17% this year to over 1.9 million vehicles. Homegrown players like Tata Motors are investing heavily thanks to government incentives.

If the deadline gets pushed back, it could finally bring in global brands and fresh investment—giving Indian drivers more choices as the country's $137 billion EV market races toward an expected $203 billion by 2030.