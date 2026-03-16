BMW unveils high-performance M 1000 R at ₹33.5L

BMW Motorrad has launched its latest supersport roadster, the M 1000 R, in India. The high-performance motorcycle comes at a starting price of ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is now available for pre-order at authorized BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country. Deliveries are expected to begin from May 2026.

Design details The bike gets M winglets for aerodynamic downforce The M 1000 R comes with M Winglets that generate aerodynamic downforce for better high-speed stability. The winglets increase front-wheel load by 11kg at a speed of 220km/h. It also gets integrated brake ducts in the front mudguards for better airflow around the fork legs and brake calipers. The motorcycle is available in Light White non-metallic/M Motorsport, White Aluminium metallic matt, and Blackstorm metallic/M Motorsport (with optional M Competition Package).

Performance enhancements It also comes with an optional M Competition package The optional M Competition Package of the BMW M 1000 R adds a host of performance and visual upgrades. These include M Carbon wheels, M GPS Laptrigger, and several carbon fiber components such as rear wheel cover, chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers and wind deflector. The package also comes with a fully adjustable milled M rider footrest system along with the M pillion package and pillion cover.

Advertisement

Engine details The motorcycle accelerates from 0 to hundred in 3.2 seconds The BMW M 1000 R is powered by a 999cc water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine. It produces an impressive 210hp at 13,750rpm and torque of up to 113Nm at 11,100rpm. The motorcycle can go from zero to hundred in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of up to an impressive 280km/h. The engine also features BMW ShiftCam technology for better torque delivery across the rev range.

Advertisement