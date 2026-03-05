What makes BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan special
What's the story
BMW Motorrad has unveiled the stunning R 1300 R Superhooligan at the Daytona 200 weekend. The custom build from BMW's Custom Speed Shop pays homage to Steve McLaughlin's first AMA Superbike race victory at Daytona on March 6, 1976. It also honors Reg Pridmore, who won the inaugural AMA Superbike Championship title on a BMW R 90 S for Butler & Smith team.
Design details
The bike pays homage to McLaughlin's '76 machine
The R 1300 R Superhooligan is an evolution of the standard model, powered by a 1,300cc boxer-twin engine that delivers an impressive 145hp and 149Nm. The bike can go up to speeds of as much as 275km/h. It pays homage to McLaughlin's '76 machine with the '83' race number and features front fender and tank side panels in the classic BMW R 90 S color scheme from that era.
Technical specifications
It gets a carbon front wheel from M 1000 RR
The R 1300 R Superhooligan also comes with blue accents on the aluminium rear frame and fork tubes, matching brake calipers from the BMW M 1000 RR. It boasts a carbon front wheel from the M 1000 RR, along with other carbon fiber elements for bodywork. The suspension system includes a fully adjustable Wilbers USD fork (extended by 30mm for increased lean angle clearance) and a Wilbers rear shock.
Racing ambitions
The bike features Akrapovic titanium exhaust system
The R 1300 R Superhooligan also features fully adjustable Advik hand levers, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system with a carbon end can, and milled BMW Motorrad footrests. BMW Motorrad brand ambassador Nate Kern will race the bike in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan series during MotoAmerica Daytona 200 weekend from March 5-7, 2026. The bike will be displayed alongside original Butler & Smith BMW R 90 S race machines from 1976.