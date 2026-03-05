What makes BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan special

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the stunning R 1300 R Superhooligan at the Daytona 200 weekend. The custom build from BMW's Custom Speed Shop pays homage to Steve McLaughlin's first AMA Superbike race victory at Daytona on March 6, 1976. It also honors Reg Pridmore, who won the inaugural AMA Superbike Championship title on a BMW R 90 S for Butler & Smith team.

Design details The bike pays homage to McLaughlin's '76 machine The R 1300 R Superhooligan is an evolution of the standard model, powered by a 1,300cc boxer-twin engine that delivers an impressive 145hp and 149Nm. The bike can go up to speeds of as much as 275km/h. It pays homage to McLaughlin's '76 machine with the '83' race number and features front fender and tank side panels in the classic BMW R 90 S color scheme from that era.

Technical specifications It gets a carbon front wheel from M 1000 RR The R 1300 R Superhooligan also comes with blue accents on the aluminium rear frame and fork tubes, matching brake calipers from the BMW M 1000 RR. It boasts a carbon front wheel from the M 1000 RR, along with other carbon fiber elements for bodywork. The suspension system includes a fully adjustable Wilbers USD fork (extended by 30mm for increased lean angle clearance) and a Wilbers rear shock.

