BMW's first electric M car to debut in 2027
What's the story
BMW has announced its plans to launch the first-ever electric model from its high-performance M division in 2027. The upcoming vehicle will be built on the company's innovative "Neue Klasse" platform. The new architecture is designed to support a range of powertrains, including battery-electric systems.
EV evolution
BMW's M division embraces electric performance
The upcoming electric M model, likely to be named the iM3, will feature four electric motors - one for each wheel. This configuration is expected to deliver an unmatched level of control and performance. The car will also come with a high-voltage battery pack of at least 100kWh capacity, which has been optimized for better power delivery and cooling efficiency.
Performance features
BMW's electric M car to offer advanced driving dynamics
The new M model will also come with a simulated gearshift mode, similar to the one seen in Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N. This feature will let drivers use steering wheel paddles to adjust pedal mapping for lift-off regenerative braking and throttle. The aim is to provide an engaging driving experience while maintaining the benefits of an electric vehicle (EV).
Eco-friendly approach
BMW's electric M car to use sustainable materials
The new electric M model will also be made using sustainable materials. Instead of carbon fiber, BMW is switching to a natural fiber alternative called Bcomp. This material emits 40% less carbon dioxide during production while still offering a great strength-to-weight ratio. The move is in line with the company's commitment toward sustainability in its vehicle production processes.