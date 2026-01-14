BMW's first electric M car to debut in 2027

BMW has announced its plans to launch the first-ever electric model from its high-performance M division in 2027. The upcoming vehicle will be built on the company's innovative "Neue Klasse" platform. The new architecture is designed to support a range of powertrains, including battery-electric systems.

EV evolution BMW's M division embraces electric performance The upcoming electric M model, likely to be named the iM3, will feature four electric motors - one for each wheel. This configuration is expected to deliver an unmatched level of control and performance. The car will also come with a high-voltage battery pack of at least 100kWh capacity, which has been optimized for better power delivery and cooling efficiency.

Performance features BMW's electric M car to offer advanced driving dynamics The new M model will also come with a simulated gearshift mode, similar to the one seen in Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N. This feature will let drivers use steering wheel paddles to adjust pedal mapping for lift-off regenerative braking and throttle. The aim is to provide an engaging driving experience while maintaining the benefits of an electric vehicle (EV).