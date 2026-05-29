BMW to deploy humanoid robots at its European factory

BMW is set to revolutionize its car manufacturing process by introducing humanoid robots into its production line. The move marks the first time BMW will employ human-shaped machines for vehicle assembly in Europe. The company plans to deploy two Hexagon Robotics-made humanoid bots, named Aeon, at its Leipzig factory from this summer.

Industry transformation Advantages of humanoid robots Michael Nikolaides, BMW's head of process management and digitalization, believes that humanoid robots are the future of automotive production. He explained that these machines can be placed in any workplace where humans currently work, due to their similar size and capabilities. This is a major advantage over traditional robotic arms and automation systems that have been used by the car industry for decades.

Economic advantage Cost considerations for robot implementation The cost of robots has decreased, making it more feasible to use machines that can fit into existing human processes. This is especially true when considering the high costs associated with redesigning an entire assembly line. Bill Ray, a distinguished VP analyst at Gartner, said that if a robot costs 17 million, companies would prefer to reorganize their factories around these machines rather than the other way around.

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Robot features Specifications of Aeon the robot Aeon, the humanoid robot from Hexagon, is 1.65m tall and weighs 60kg. It can move at a speed of up to 2.4m per second and carry loads of up to 15kg for short periods or continuously carry 8kg. The robot is equipped with 21 sensors including cameras, radar, microphone, force/torque sensors for manipulation tasks in BMW's production line.

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Learning curve Training the robot for tasks The training of Aeon was done using a mix of teleoperation and simulation in a digital twin of the factory with software from NVIDIA. The robot was tasked in the simulation and repeatedly simulated it to find the best solutions, an approach known as reinforcement learning. This method helped Aeon learn different ways to carry out tasks like picking up parts, mimicking human behavior.