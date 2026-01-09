BMW to launch 3 new EVs in India this year
What's the story
BMW is gearing up to launch three new electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The move comes as part of company's strategy to strengthen its dominance in the luxury segment of the world's third-largest auto market. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW India, confirmed that the company is focusing on a battery-only strategy for India and has no plans to introduce hybrids here.
Sales projection
EV sales target for 2026
BMW India aims to have EVs account for a quarter of its sales in the country by 2026. The target is up from the 21% share they held last year. The company sold around 18,000 units in 2025 and is already close to achieving this goal with EVs accounting for 23% of sales in the three months ending December last year.
Market share
Dominance in India's luxury EV market
Brar estimates BMW accounts for nearly 60% of India's luxury EV market. The company has been gaining ground over rivals Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Audi, despite high import duties and increasing competition. The German automaker has also managed to withstand Tesla's entry into the Indian market a few months ago, thanks to its growing EV volumes and faster growth in December quarter of 2025.
EV details
Electric cars and charging infrastructure in India
The average selling price of BMW's electric cars in India is around ₹60 lakh. The company's most popular model is the locally assembled iX1, which retails for about ₹50 lakh. It accounted for most of BMW's 3,700 electric car sales in India last year. To support EV adoption, BMW has invested ₹400 crore to upgrade dealerships and charging infrastructure with fast chargers every 300km.