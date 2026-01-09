BMW to launch 3 new EVs in India this year

BMW is gearing up to launch three new electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The move comes as part of company's strategy to strengthen its dominance in the luxury segment of the world's third-largest auto market. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW India, confirmed that the company is focusing on a battery-only strategy for India and has no plans to introduce hybrids here.

Sales projection EV sales target for 2026 BMW India aims to have EVs account for a quarter of its sales in the country by 2026. The target is up from the 21% share they held last year. The company sold around 18,000 units in 2025 and is already close to achieving this goal with EVs accounting for 23% of sales in the three months ending December last year.

Market share Dominance in India's luxury EV market Brar estimates BMW accounts for nearly 60% of India's luxury EV market. The company has been gaining ground over rivals Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Audi, despite high import duties and increasing competition. The German automaker has also managed to withstand Tesla's entry into the Indian market a few months ago, thanks to its growing EV volumes and faster growth in December quarter of 2025.