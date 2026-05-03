BMW M440i Convertible costs ₹1.1cr in India

BMW has officially launched the M440i Convertible in India, with a starting price of ₹1.09 crore (ex-showroom). The new model is a soft-top 4-seater convertible, powered by the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as the M340i. This one competes with Mercedes-Benz's CLE Cabriolet, which has a price tag of ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

Design details First, take a look at the design of M440i The M440i Convertible boasts a design similar to the 4 Series, but with a soft-top roof that can be opened or closed in just 18 seconds at speeds up to 50km/h. It features 'snake eyes' LED headlights with DRLs and a 'beaver teeth' grille that runs from the bonnet to the lower part of the bumper. The functional air intakes on both sides of the bumper are designed to cool engine components.

Interior features Dual-screen setup for infotainment and connectivity The interior of the BMW M440i Convertible comes with a 2+2 seating layout and a clean dashboard. It has a dual-screen setup, comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. The front seats are similar to those in the M340i model, offering features like power adjustability and memory functions for added comfort and convenience during drives.

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