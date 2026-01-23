BMW's electric M3 is coming—with wild power and a retro sound twist
BMW's first all-electric M3 lands in 2027, packing a quad-motor setup (one per wheel) rumored to have over 1,000hp, which some sources say could result in a 0-97km/h time of under three seconds.
It's built on the new Neue Klasse platform with an 800-volt system and a big structural battery for fast charging and serious performance.
Tech highlights: brains, fake shifts, and iconic sounds
Instead of old-school mechanical parts, four "Superbrains" help manage torque distribution between the four motors for sharp handling—and you can even switch to rear-wheel drive.
BMW's also adding simulated gear shifts and a custom "soundscape" that mixes classic engine noises from legendary M models like the E46 M6 V10 and F82 M4 GTS.
Green upgrades & rivals to watch
The new M3 ditches carbon fiber for eco-friendly natural fiber composites, cutting CO2 by 40% without losing strength.
Its stiff chassis and precise torque at every wheel put it head-to-head with speedsters like the Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.