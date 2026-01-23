BMW's electric M3 is coming—with wild power and a retro sound twist Auto Jan 23, 2026

BMW's first all-electric M3 lands in 2027, packing a quad-motor setup (one per wheel) rumored to have over 1,000hp, which some sources say could result in a 0-97km/h time of under three seconds.

It's built on the new Neue Klasse platform with an 800-volt system and a big structural battery for fast charging and serious performance.