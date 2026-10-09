This $50,000 Brabus motorcycle is limited to just 10 units
What's the story
Brabus, the renowned luxury vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled its latest offering: a limited-edition electric motorcycle. The Urban E Fragment Edition is a collaboration with DAB Motors and Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design label. This exclusive model comes with a price tag of $50,000 in North America and only 10 units will be produced globally.
Design details
Unveiled at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles
The Urban E Fragment Edition was premiered at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles. It features a sleek monochrome design, courtesy of Fujiwara's signature style.
The bike is hand-assembled in France on the same platform as the standard model, with DAB Motors providing the underlying hardware.
Despite its high price tag, this electric motorcycle is likely to fetch even more in resale due to its limited availability.
Technical specs
Top speed of 121km/h and urban range of 150km
The Urban E Fragment Edition is powered by a 27kW motor that produces 37hp and an impressive torque of 475Nm.
It can reach a top speed of 121km/h and offers an urban range of up to 150km on a single charge.
The bike also comes with three riding modes: Eco, Street, and Sport for different riding experiences.
Additional features
Can be charged from 20% to 100% in 3 hours
The Urban E Fragment Edition can be charged from 20% to 100% in about three hours on a household outlet.
It also comes with a Brembo setup with a four-piston front caliper gripping a 12.6-inch disk, backed by dual-channel ABS for improved safety.
The suspension duties are handled by a 46-millimeter inverted fork and a custom rear shock, each offering an impressive travel of 3.9-inch.