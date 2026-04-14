Watch: Fire breaks out at BYD's parking garage in China
What's the story
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has confirmed a fire incident at its parking garage in an industrial park in Shenzhen. The company said the affected area was used for "test and scrapped vehicles." Fortunately, no casualties have been reported due to the incident. The local fire and rescue department had brought the flames under control.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the video
JUST IN: 🇨🇳 Fire engulfs parking garage at Chinese EV giant BYD site in Shenzhen. pic.twitter.com/M4Ij8hN3X6— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 14, 2026
Method
EVs catch fire differently than ICE cars
Videos verified by Reuters showed a large fire emitting thick black smoke from a long stretch of a multi-storey building, with fire trucks and police responding to the scene. Experts say that EVs catch fire differently than internal combustion engine cars, making them burn longer and harder to extinguish due to their tendency to reignite. Following the incident, BYD's shares fell by 0.6% at Singapore's stock exchange.