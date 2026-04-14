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Home / News / Auto News / Watch: Fire breaks out at BYD's parking garage in China
Watch: Fire breaks out at BYD's parking garage in China
No casualties have been reported

Watch: Fire breaks out at BYD's parking garage in China

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 14, 2026
07:53 pm
What's the story

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has confirmed a fire incident at its parking garage in an industrial park in Shenzhen. The company said the affected area was used for "test and scrapped vehicles." Fortunately, no casualties have been reported due to the incident. The local fire and rescue department had brought the flames under control.

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Take a look at the video

Method

EVs catch fire differently than ICE cars

Videos verified by Reuters showed a large fire emitting thick black smoke from a long stretch of a multi-storey building, with fire trucks and police responding to the scene. Experts say that EVs catch fire differently than internal combustion engine cars, making them burn longer and harder to extinguish due to their tendency to reignite. Following the incident, BYD's shares fell by 0.6% at Singapore's stock exchange.

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