No casualties have been reported

Watch: Fire breaks out at BYD's parking garage in China

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:53 pm Apr 14, 202607:53 pm

What's the story

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has confirmed a fire incident at its parking garage in an industrial park in Shenzhen. The company said the affected area was used for "test and scrapped vehicles." Fortunately, no casualties have been reported due to the incident. The local fire and rescue department had brought the flames under control.