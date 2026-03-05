BYD reveals 7-seater electric SUV with 950km range

BYD , the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer by sales volume, has unveiled its flagship electric SUV. The new model is called the Great Tang (Datang in Chinese) and is set to launch today in China. Ahead of its official release, BYD has shared interior and exterior images of this ultra-luxurious full-size SUV.

Specifications Firstly, let's look at the design of the Great Tang The BYD Great Tang is a massive SUV, measuring 5,302mm in length, 1,999mm in width and up to 1,800mm in height. It also has a long wheelbase of 3,100mm. The vehicle can be fitted with wheels as large as 21-inch and tires as wide as 275-section. The design features a three-tone treatment with body color contrasting silver on the roofline, ORVMs and door handles while black accents are seen on the roof itself.

Luxurious interiors The cabin has 3 screens, 2 wireless charging pads The BYD Great Tang comes in a 7-seater layout with a 2+2+3 seating arrangement. It features three screens on the dashboard: one for infotainment, one for driver's instrumentation, and another for co-driver's entertainment. There are also two wireless charging pads on the center console and a roof-mounted screen at the back for rear-seat entertainment. The second-row seats come with lounge-like comfort, deployable tables, and even a refrigerator.

