BYD reveals 7-seater electric SUV with 950km range
What's the story
BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer by sales volume, has unveiled its flagship electric SUV. The new model is called the Great Tang (Datang in Chinese) and is set to launch today in China. Ahead of its official release, BYD has shared interior and exterior images of this ultra-luxurious full-size SUV.
Specifications
Firstly, let's look at the design of the Great Tang
The BYD Great Tang is a massive SUV, measuring 5,302mm in length, 1,999mm in width and up to 1,800mm in height. It also has a long wheelbase of 3,100mm. The vehicle can be fitted with wheels as large as 21-inch and tires as wide as 275-section. The design features a three-tone treatment with body color contrasting silver on the roofline, ORVMs and door handles while black accents are seen on the roof itself.
Luxurious interiors
The cabin has 3 screens, 2 wireless charging pads
The BYD Great Tang comes in a 7-seater layout with a 2+2+3 seating arrangement. It features three screens on the dashboard: one for infotainment, one for driver's instrumentation, and another for co-driver's entertainment. There are also two wireless charging pads on the center console and a roof-mounted screen at the back for rear-seat entertainment. The second-row seats come with lounge-like comfort, deployable tables, and even a refrigerator.
Powertrain details
It supports 1,000kW DC charging technology
The BYD Great Tang was unveiled as a pure electric full-size luxury SUV, with plans for a PHEV version in the future. It offers both RWD and AWD options, with peak power reaching up to 496hp for RWD variants and an additional 288hp from a front motor for AWD models. The vehicle supports 1,000kW DC charging technology that adds an impressive 200km of range in just five minutes. The full range is 950km and top speed is capped at 250km/h.