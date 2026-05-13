BYD cars to become costlier in India from July

BYD , a leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced its plan to increase the prices of its entire range of vehicles in India. The price hike will come into effect from July 1, 2026. The company said the increase will be between 1-2%, depending on the model and variant. The move is attributed to persistent foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Bookings Current prices will be honored for bookings in May, June BYD India has clarified that customers who book vehicles in May and June 2026 will continue to get the current prices. However, this is only if their deliveries are completed on or before July 31, 2026. For bookings made from July 1 onward, the revised prices will be applicable here.

Market response Price revision linked to forex fluctuations Rajeev Chauhan, head of Electric Passenger Vehicles business at BYD India, said the price revision is linked to forex movements. He added that the company continues to see demand for models like the BYD Atto 3 and Sealion 7 in the Indian market.

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