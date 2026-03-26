California says Tesla's robotaxi is a limo, not driverless car
California just decided that Tesla's so-called "Robotaxi" service is actually more like a limo with a driver, not a fully driverless car.
Pat Tsen from the state's Public Utilities Commission recently confirmed that Tesla doesn't have the permit to run real robotaxis, unlike Waymo and Zoox, whose cars can drive themselves without anyone behind the wheel.
Tesla doesn't have to share detailed safety or operational data
Because of this classification, Tesla doesn't have to share detailed safety or operational data like its fully autonomous rivals do.
Still, it keeps calling its service "Robotaxi," which has raised some eyebrows.
On top of that, Tesla is fighting back against a California DMV decision accusing it of false advertising over terms like "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving."
Even though it first agreed with the ruling, now it is taking legal action to keep those names.