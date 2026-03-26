California says Tesla's robotaxi is a limo, not driverless car

Tesla doesn't have to share detailed safety or operational data

Because of this classification, Tesla doesn't have to share detailed safety or operational data like its fully autonomous rivals do.

Still, it keeps calling its service "Robotaxi," which has raised some eyebrows.

On top of that, Tesla is fighting back against a California DMV decision accusing it of false advertising over terms like "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving."

Even though it first agreed with the ruling, now it is taking legal action to keep those names.