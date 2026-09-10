Canada's NorthForge unveils Dispatch electric motorcycle for military intelligence missions

The Dispatch weighs close to 140kg, carries around 200kg of cargo, and hits speeds of 109km/h (110km per hour).

Over 80% of its parts are made in Canada, and the rest come from NATO allies.

Its all-aluminum monocoque construction helps simplify field repairs, assembly, and modification using basic tools, while its tough build means it can handle freezing temperatures down to -35 Celsius (-31 Fahrenheit) or high humidity.

Designed under Canada's Defense Industrial Strategy, it's expected to last at least a decade on tough missions. Plus, it supports local manufacturing.