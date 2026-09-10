Canada's NorthForge unveils Dispatch electric motorcycle for military intelligence missions
Canada's NorthForge just rolled out the Dispatch, an electric motorcycle built for military intelligence and surveillance missions.
Developed for more than three years with help from Canadian Armed Forces personnel, this bike is all about reliability: its swappable battery packs let you go up to 201km, and it'll keep running even if two batteries fail.
Dispatch uses over 80% Canadian parts
The Dispatch weighs close to 140kg, carries around 200kg of cargo, and hits speeds of 109km/h (110km per hour).
Over 80% of its parts are made in Canada, and the rest come from NATO allies.
Its all-aluminum monocoque construction helps simplify field repairs, assembly, and modification using basic tools, while its tough build means it can handle freezing temperatures down to -35 Celsius (-31 Fahrenheit) or high humidity.
Designed under Canada's Defense Industrial Strategy, it's expected to last at least a decade on tough missions. Plus, it supports local manufacturing.