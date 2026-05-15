CAQM mandates electric 3-wheeler registrations in Delhi from 2027 Auto May 15, 2026

Delhi is set to allow only electric three-wheelers (like autos) to be registered starting January 1, 2027.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat will follow in 2028, and the whole National Capital Region (NCR) will switch by 2029.

This step comes from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), aiming to clean up the city's air.