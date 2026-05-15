CAQM mandates electric 3-wheeler registrations in Delhi from 2027
Auto
Delhi is set to allow only electric three-wheelers (like autos) to be registered starting January 1, 2027.
Gurugram, Faridabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat will follow in 2028, and the whole National Capital Region (NCR) will switch by 2029.
This step comes from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), aiming to clean up the city's air.
CAQM urges PUC checks, stubble crackdown
From October 1, 2026, you won't be able to get fuel in Delhi-NCR if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
CAQM is also pushing Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to crack down on crop stubble burning during the 2026 harvest season, since transport emissions and burning crops are major reasons behind Delhi's poor air quality.