This 1960s car owned by Carroll Shelby is being auctioned

A rare 1967 Shelby GT500, once owned by the legendary Carroll Shelby, is up for auction. The car, currently in Greece , comes with free shipping to the US. It features a powerful Ford V8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission. The GT500 was originally delivered to California in 1967 and has an interesting ownership history.

Ownership timeline From racer Chuck Jones to legendary Carroll Shelby The GT500 spent most of its early ownership with racer, engineer, and team owner Chuck Jones. He worked with racing legends like Dan Gurney and Clay Regazzoni. In 1999, it was sold to Shelby and Stephen Becker, Shelby's business partner since the 1970s. Under Shelby's ownership, the car got modern air conditioning for comfortable drives in California's heat and upgraded headers.

Performance Engine specs and expected auction price The GT500 comes with a police-package 428-cubic-inch V8 engine from Shelby, delivering 335hp and 570Nm of torque. The four-speed manual transmission adds to its power. Despite being sold at what was considered high-end steakhouse pricing back in the day, the original price tag of this car would be under $50,000 today when adjusted for inflation. However, it's expected to fetch multiples of that figure at auction due to its unique history and modifications.

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