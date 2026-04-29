Caterham's track-only tribute to Miami is limited to 12 units

Caterham, the iconic British sports car manufacturer known for its minimalist designs, has unveiled a limited-edition variant of its Seven R model. The new Seven Miami Special Edition is a track-only car powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Ford Duratec engine that produces an impressive 207hp. The special edition comes with a unique livery and interior design, making it stand out from the rest of the Seven R lineup.

Design Design inspired by Miami's vibrant culture The Seven Miami Special Edition is Caterham's first step into the US market, with a design that pays homage to the city of Miami. The bodywork is finished in a unique Aqua color and features a special decal package in Vibrant Pink and White. The rear of the car reads "Miami," while an outline of the Formula 1 circuit can be seen on the rear left fender.

Inside Interiors and performance The Seven Miami Special Edition also features the same "Miami" script on the headrests and a plaque on the dashboard indicating its limited production. It comes with a Ford Duratec naturally-aspirated, 2.0-liter engine that produces 207hp and 203Nm of torque. Despite these numbers being lower than some other sports cars, the lightweight design of the Seven R allows it to accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Advertisement