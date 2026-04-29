Caterham's track-only tribute to Miami is limited to 12 units
What's the story
Caterham, the iconic British sports car manufacturer known for its minimalist designs, has unveiled a limited-edition variant of its Seven R model. The new Seven Miami Special Edition is a track-only car powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Ford Duratec engine that produces an impressive 207hp. The special edition comes with a unique livery and interior design, making it stand out from the rest of the Seven R lineup.
Design
Design inspired by Miami's vibrant culture
The Seven Miami Special Edition is Caterham's first step into the US market, with a design that pays homage to the city of Miami. The bodywork is finished in a unique Aqua color and features a special decal package in Vibrant Pink and White. The rear of the car reads "Miami," while an outline of the Formula 1 circuit can be seen on the rear left fender.
Inside
Interiors and performance
The Seven Miami Special Edition also features the same "Miami" script on the headrests and a plaque on the dashboard indicating its limited production. It comes with a Ford Duratec naturally-aspirated, 2.0-liter engine that produces 207hp and 203Nm of torque. Despite these numbers being lower than some other sports cars, the lightweight design of the Seven R allows it to accelerate from 0-97km/h in just 3.8 seconds.
Market launch
Caterham to produce just 12 units
Caterham will produce just 12 units of the Miami version, with 10 earmarked for US customers. While the company has not announced an official price for this special edition, the standard Seven R model costs $51,995 (around ₹49.3 lakh). The Seven Miami Special Edition marks Caterham's latest attempt to expand its footprint in the global sports car market.