CAV launches 40-unit GT-MkII restomod honoring Ford's 1966 Le Mans

GT-MkII twin-supercharged 4.2L V8

The GT MkII isn't just for show: it's got a twin-supercharged 4.2-liter V-8 pushing out 800hp and can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in three seconds, topping out over 330km/h.

With a lightweight chassis, three transmission choices, all-wheel drive, and six driving modes, it's built for serious fun but also packs safety features like ABS and stability control.