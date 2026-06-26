CAV launches 40-unit GT-MkII restomod honoring Ford's 1966 Le Mans
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Cape Advanced Vehicles (CAV) just dropped the GT MkII, a super limited restomod honoring Ford's iconic 1966 Le Mans win (only 40 will ever exist).
It blends classic GT40 vibes with modern engineering, and half of them come in an exclusive Miles Blue Metallic paint that really sets them apart.
GT-MkII twin-supercharged 4.2L V8
The GT MkII isn't just for show: it's got a twin-supercharged 4.2-liter V-8 pushing out 800hp and can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in three seconds, topping out over 330km/h.
With a lightweight chassis, three transmission choices, all-wheel drive, and six driving modes, it's built for serious fun but also packs safety features like ABS and stability control.