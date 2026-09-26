CEER Motors unveils Saudi Exobot sedan and SUV with 1,111hp
Saudi Arabia's first EV brand has unveiled its first models, the Exobot sedan and SUV, thanks to CEER Motors.
Both models show off a sleek, futuristic vibe with bold glass roofs and huge windshields.
Under the hood, the top Exobot packs a wild 1,111hp, while even the First Edition brings serious muscle.
First edition Exobot offers 416-mile range
The Exobot sedan zips from 0-100km/h in just 2.1 seconds.
Designed by Robert Melville, it features cool Shaheen Falcon wing doors and eye-catching lights.
Inside, you get a massive 46-inch curved display and plenty of techy touches.
With a range of up to 669km and super-fast charging (10% to 80% in under half an hour), the First Edition sedan and SUV are all about blending style with smart engineering.
CEER aims to kick-start Saudi EVs
CEER Motors, backed by partners like Foxconn, wants these launches to kick-start Saudi Arabia's own EV scene.