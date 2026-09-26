Chandigarh ends EV cash subsidy, retains road tax registration waivers

Now, only EVs both bought and registered in Chandigarh qualify for these benefits.

If you were thinking of bringing in a car from another state, that's off the table.

Still, things like green number plates and free public parking for local EVs are here to stay.

The move follows a review by the UT Electric Vehicle Advisory Committee, aiming to keep Chandigarh on track as a "Model EV City" until September 19, 2027.