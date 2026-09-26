Chandigarh ends EV cash subsidy, retains road tax registration waivers
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Chandigarh just ended its cash subsidy for electric vehicles (EVs), so no more direct payouts if you buy an EV here after September 25, 2026.
But don't worry: you'll still get road tax and registration fee waivers, so some perks are sticking around.
Chandigarh: benefits limited to local EVs
Now, only EVs both bought and registered in Chandigarh qualify for these benefits.
If you were thinking of bringing in a car from another state, that's off the table.
Still, things like green number plates and free public parking for local EVs are here to stay.
The move follows a review by the UT Electric Vehicle Advisory Committee, aiming to keep Chandigarh on track as a "Model EV City" until September 19, 2027.