Chevrolet Bolt becomes most affordable EV in US

Battery, range, and charging upgrades

The 2027 Bolt runs on a 65-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery using Ultium battery modules/technology on a reengineered BEV2 platform.

Fast charging gets you from 10% to 80% in just 26 minutes (up to 150 kW), and with Tesla-compatible NACS ports, you can add about 161km of range in half an hour.

GM estimates a range of about 410km—slightly better than before.