Chevrolet Bolt becomes most affordable EV in US
Chevrolet just dropped the 2027 Bolt, now officially the most affordable electric car in the US at $29,990 as of now.
With its new crossover look and major upgrades—including quicker charging and a better battery—the Bolt is aiming to make EVs more accessible for everyone.
Battery, range, and charging upgrades
The 2027 Bolt runs on a 65-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery using Ultium battery modules/technology on a reengineered BEV2 platform.
Fast charging gets you from 10% to 80% in just 26 minutes (up to 150 kW), and with Tesla-compatible NACS ports, you can add about 161km of range in half an hour.
GM estimates a range of about 410km—slightly better than before.
Bolt undercuts Nissan Leaf and Ford's upcoming electric truck
At this price point, the Bolt undercuts rivals like the Nissan Leaf S+ and Ford's upcoming $30k electric truck.
While Tesla's much-hyped $25k EV is still MIA (and current Teslas start above $38k), Chevy's offering stands out for budget-conscious buyers who want solid features without breaking the bank.