This is the fastest production car in the US

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X has officially been crowned as quickest production car in the US. The supercar achieved this feat during a test run in October, completing the quarter-mile in 8.675 seconds at a speed of 256km/h. The impressive performance was achieved with the standard aero configuration and Michelin PS4S tires, making it even more remarkable.

Performance Corvette ZR1X's impressive acceleration and power The Corvette ZR1X can go from 0-97km/h in just 1.68 seconds, generating an acceleration force of 1.75G. The supercar mates a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter LT7 V8 engine with an electric motor on the front axle to produce a whopping 1,250hp. The power is distributed to all four wheels for maximum performance and control on the road or track.

Consistency ZR1X's performance exceeds expectations Chevrolet has confirmed that the Corvette ZR1X "completed multiple back-to-back quarter-mile runs all under 8.8 seconds." This shows that the supercar's performance isn't just a one-off fluke but rather a consistent capability. General Motors President Mark Reuss said, "When we made the revolutionary shift to a mid-engine platform, this is the type of performance we knew was possible."