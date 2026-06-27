Corvette ZR1X sets new production car record at Pikes Peak
What's the story
Chevrolet's 2027 Corvette ZR1X has shattered the production-car record at this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Driven by JR Hildebrand, the car completed the grueling race in an impressive time of 9 minutes and 30.104 seconds. This is more than 23 seconds quicker than the previous record held by David Donner. The new benchmark was set under race-day conditions, unlike Donner's earlier times, which were recorded on non-race days.
Vehicle specifications
Nearly stock model with some safety upgrades
Hildebrand's record-breaking Corvette ZR1X was nearly a stock model, with only some necessary safety upgrades. These included a roll cage and harness, along with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires on carbon wheels. The Pikes Peak race is known for its challenging course, which is now fully paved, attracting racers from all over the globe.
Record-breaking run
Phenomenal performance at this year's Pikes Peak
The Corvette ZR1X's performance at this year's Pikes Peak was nothing short of phenomenal. It not only broke Donner's race-day record of 10:34.053 but also his earlier times on the mountain. The car was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires on stock carbon wheels for the race.