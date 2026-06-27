It was driven by JR Hildebrand

Corvette ZR1X sets new production car record at Pikes Peak

By Akash Pandey 02:28 pm Jun 27, 202602:28 pm

What's the story

Chevrolet's 2027 Corvette ZR1X has shattered the production-car record at this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Driven by JR Hildebrand, the car completed the grueling race in an impressive time of 9 minutes and 30.104 seconds. This is more than 23 seconds quicker than the previous record held by David Donner. The new benchmark was set under race-day conditions, unlike Donner's earlier times, which were recorded on non-race days.