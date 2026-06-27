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Corvette ZR1X sets new production car record at Pikes Peak
It was driven by JR Hildebrand

Corvette ZR1X sets new production car record at Pikes Peak

By Akash Pandey
Jun 27, 2026
02:28 pm
What's the story

Chevrolet's 2027 Corvette ZR1X has shattered the production-car record at this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Driven by JR Hildebrand, the car completed the grueling race in an impressive time of 9 minutes and 30.104 seconds. This is more than 23 seconds quicker than the previous record held by David Donner. The new benchmark was set under race-day conditions, unlike Donner's earlier times, which were recorded on non-race days.

Vehicle specifications

Nearly stock model with some safety upgrades

Hildebrand's record-breaking Corvette ZR1X was nearly a stock model, with only some necessary safety upgrades. These included a roll cage and harness, along with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires on carbon wheels. The Pikes Peak race is known for its challenging course, which is now fully paved, attracting racers from all over the globe.

Record-breaking run

Phenomenal performance at this year's Pikes Peak

The Corvette ZR1X's performance at this year's Pikes Peak was nothing short of phenomenal. It not only broke Donner's race-day record of 10:34.053 but also his earlier times on the mountain. The car was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires on stock carbon wheels for the race.

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