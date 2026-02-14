Drivers liable for crashes despite using assisted driving tech: China

The court emphasized that the driver "is still the one who actually performs the driving tasks and bears the responsibility to ensure driving safety." This ruling formalizes a legal requirement across China, even though most assisted driving systems already specify that drivers retain ultimate control. The decision comes as Chinese tech firms and carmakers pour billions into autonomous and assisted driving technologies for domestic and international competition.

Regulatory measures

Ruling comes amid heightened safety oversight in China

The ruling comes amid heightened safety oversight in China after a high-profile crash last March that killed three college students. The incident raised concerns over how vehicles were marketed as capable of autonomous driving. In light of these issues, authorities have also announced a ban on hidden door handles from next year due to safety concerns. These handles fold into the body of a vehicle to reduce drag but may become inoperable during collisions.