Only electric trucks may ply in China soon

China 's industrial supply chains and engineering capabilities could make its heavy-duty cargo traffic almost completely electric. This transition could cut the country's road transport oil consumption by half, industry estimates suggest. Speaking at a forum on intelligent electric vehicle development in Beijing, Liang Linhe, Chairman of Sany Truck, said China's heavy truck sector could be nearly fully electrified in the future.

Economic impact Cost main driver behind adoption of electric heavy trucks Linhe emphasized that cost is the main driver behind the adoption of electric heavy trucks. These vehicles are specially designed for transporting, towing, and carrying large amounts of cargo, equipment or raw materials. "As a means of production, economics is the core consideration," Liang said at the forum. He predicted that lower transport costs would lead to widespread market penetration for these vehicles.

Market shift Potentially approaching 100% market penetration Linhe also predicted that the market penetration of electric heavy trucks could be "even potentially approaching 100%, leaving little room for diesel trucks." This is a major shift considering heavy trucks consume a large portion of China's petroleum and diesel. The transition from conventional diesel to electric power is seen as a key factor in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting clean energy in China.

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